T.I. Explains Why He "Feels the Need to Protect" His Daughters From Heartbreak

When it comes to the dating world, it's safe to say T.I. is one protective father.

Ahead of tonight's brand-new T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, E! News obtained an exclusive sneak peek at the rapper's conversation with his close friend Monica.

When Monica reveals that one of her sons has started dating, she can't help but express some concerns. "You got to give him a little space, like I'm not overbearing, so he keeps talking to me," the singer shared. "I don't want him to feel like, ‘Damn, I don't want her around.'"

But according to T.I., he thinks men need a bit more extra space to figure things out without mom's help.

"Listen, it's supposed to get to a point where they can handle it on their own and they don't want you all in their business," he shared. "If it doesn't get to that point, something's gone terribly wrong."