Vanessa Bryant Celebrates ''Little Girl'' Gigi Bryant as She's Honored During WNBA Draft

Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli and Peyton Chester are being honored alongside the class of 2024 during the WNBA draft.

On Friday afternoon, the WNBA recognized the players in a virtually hosted draft for the class of 2024. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert started the night with a speech honoring Kobe Bryant, Gianna and others. "Kobe was not only a legendary basketball star, but a devoted youth coach and had a tremendous impact on countless young players. I met Kobe last fall and after he left our office I remember thinking that his passion for the WNBA and girls basketball was unparalleled from anyone else I had ever met," she stated. "Alongside Kobe, eight others were lost that sad day in January, including three rising basketball stars. Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant and Peyton Chester. These athletes represented the future of the WNBA. Players who were following their passions, acquiring knowledge of the game, exhibiting skills that were way beyond their years. They represented the next generation of stars in our league, maybe what might have been the Mambacita generation."

She continued, "While it brings us pain not to see their dreams come to fruition, I'm grateful and proud to announce them tonight as honorary draft picks."