The 10 Best Concert Films Available for Music Lovers to Stream Right Now

The wait to see some live music in person is going to be a long one.

As the planet continues to battle the global coronavirus pandemic by practicing extreme social distancing and postponing (in some cases indefinitely) any event that would involve a large gathering of strangers, concert venues will remain dark and festival ground empty until it's deemed safe enough for us all to come together again. And while artist live streams and televised events like last week's The Disney Family Singalong and One World: Together at Home are doing their part to scratch the itch, music lovers everywhere know there's nothing quite like the spectacle and sensation of an arena tour or festival set.

So how do we go about getting our fix? Luckily, there's a plethora of concert films out there, just waiting to be streamed in our living rooms. And while many of them will cost you a bit of money to either rent or own, there are a handful that'll cost you nothing to watch. (Provided you've already got a subscription to a streaming service or four.)