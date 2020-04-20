Can Drs. Paul Nassif & Terry Dubrow Fix This Patient's "Incredibly Messed Up" Boob Job on Botched?

Yikes!

Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow have their work cut out for them on this week's brand new Botched. In a preview clip of tonight's episode, the two are introduced to Heather, a patient who experienced complications after undergoing breast augmentation surgery. The worst part? Heather's doctor who performed the procedure apparently did nothing to help afterward.

While looking at photos of the aftermath—which show Heather's left breast as extremely abnormal compared to the right one—Dr. Dubrow calls the mysterious problem "incredible."

"No, it's incredibly messed up!" Dr. Nassif snaps back.

Heather is able to provide some context for what happened, explaining that she got her first boob job at 19 and "loved it."

"And then I got married. I had three kids," she adds. "And my husband at the time really wasn't a breast guy."

Heather ended up getting the implants removed, and all was well.

"Then I ended up divorced and decided I'm a breast person," Heather says. "My ex-husband wasn't, but I was."