Boy Meets World's Will Friedle Apologizes After Trina McGee Recalls Racial Insults

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Apr. 17, 2020 12:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Trina McGee, Will Friedle

Tara Ziemba/Getty Images, Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Open and honest conversations can lead to teachable moments.

Earlier this week, tweets from Trina McGee resurfaced online that detailed hostile work environments on set.

In one post, the actress who played Topanga's best friend and Shawn's love interest named Angela, said she was called "Aunt Jemima" by one of her cast mates.

"Called aunt Jemima on set during hair and make up. Called a bitter bitch when I quietly waited for my scene to finish rehearsing that was being f'ed up over and over due to episode featuring my character," she wrote. "Told ‘it was nice of you to join us' like a stranger after 60 episodes." 

Fast-forward to Thursday afternoon when Trina revealed Will Friedle was the man responsible for the controversial joke.

"He apologized to me 22 years ago and again days ago in a in a three-page letter. We talked more on it and he acknowledged that he really wasn't educated enough in his early twenties to know he was truly offending me. THIS SHOULD AND COULD BE A TEACHING MOMENT FOR ALL. For all people of all races or different backgrounds," she wrote with a throwback photo from the set. "He has conveyed to me how much this has changed his perception of comedy. And humanity."

Photos

Boy Meets World: Where Are They Now?

Trina continued, "Will apologized to me and I forgave him, I then apologized to him for making the statements public because his joke came out of just not knowing, not viciousness and he forgave me. That's what friends do. Now get back to washing your hands and surviving this pandemic and let love and hope be the next pandemic. #loseonefriendloseallfriendsloseyourself #trinamcgee."

Fans later noted that Will, who played Eric Matthews on the ABC series, commented on the post shortly after it went up. 

"I love you, Trin," he wrote.

Boy Meets World is a sitcom that aired for seven seasons between 1993 to 2000. The show chronicled the everyday events and life-lessons of Cory Matthews played by Ben Savage.

The series spawned a spinoff on the Disney Channel titled Girl Meets World that also featured Ben parenting Riley Matthews (Rowan Blanchard).

Trending Stories

TAGS/ TV , Controversy , Instagram , Boy Meets World , Apple News , Celebrities , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.