Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Talking About Their "Healthy" Sex Life May Make You Blush

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are getting real about their sex life.

The 49-year-old talk-show host and the 49-year-old actor discussed their relationship during Friday's episode of the Radio Andy special Quarantined With Bruce.

The topic came up after Andy Cohen said, "This is the longest I've gone since college." Ripa then asked her hubby how long he's gone without being intimate. The Riverdale star said he "would say 18, 17.5 years."

"Right, for the first 17.5 years of his life," Cohen said. "Then, when he started, he didn't get off the ride."

"I've been on the ride since," Consuelos agreed.

The Bravolebrity then asked Consuelos if there's since been a five-week period in which he hasn't had sex.

"Yeah, when I'm on the road," the Hiram Lodge celeb replied.

When Ripa pointed out there was a time when her spouse was in Australia for seven months, Consuelos noted she "came right smack-dab in the middle for a month."

Cohen then asked the couple if they attribute their "healthy sex life" to anything in particular.

"I think we found each other at the right time in our lives," Ripa replied. "We were really young—not that that's the right time in somebody's life. But we were really, like, pliable, right? We were pliable to each other. We learned each other well. With that, comes a certain level of comfort and confidence and experimentation and just fun. Like, we have fun."

Consuelos then told Ripa, "You check off all the boxes for me."