The MixtapE! Presents Kelly Clarkson, Sam Smith, Demi Lovato and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Well, friend, we've made it through another week. And while the big music stories this week have been the epic High School Musical reunion and surprise Beyoncé appearance during ABC's The Disney Family Singalong on Thursday night, filmed entirely in in the homes of stars practicing social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the new releases have not slowed up. In fact, there was so much good stuff that dropped this week, after listening to (nearly) all of it, we made the executive decision to supersize this week's playlist!

What follows are our picks for the best of the best. Hopefully, you'll find something you love in the mix. And, as always, stay home and stay safe.