Too Hot to Handle's Connection to Seinfeld Revealed

We have Seinfeld to thank for Too Hot to Handle? Kind of.

Too Hot to Handle, Netflix's latest reality series, features sexy singles sequestered together with their eyes on a $100,000 prize. In a twist to the typical reality dating show, the contestants on Too Hot to Handle could not hook up in any way or they risked losing prize money.

Laura Gibson, creative director of Talkback, the production company behind the series, told Deadline the classic Seinfeld episode "The Contest" was a longtime favorite. In the episode, Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander) and Kramer (Michael Richards) all enter a contest to determine who can last the longest without masturbating.