Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Says Broadway Star May Never Walk Again

Broadway and TV star Nick Cordero will not stop fighting.

More than a week after the Tony-nominated actor was admitted to an ICU after experiencing pneumonia-like symptoms, his wife Amanda Kloots offered a health update to fans and followers.

In an Instagram Live posted on Thursday night, Amanda revealed her husband is off the ECMO machine and his recent surgery "went well." At the same time, he still has to keep fighting after testing positive for Coronavirus.

"The doctor said for Nick's heart and lungs right now, they're in the best condition that they could be. He's still on medication to help his heart pump. He's still on the ventilator, obviously, to breathe, but he said this needed to happen for anything else to happen so the fact that he's off is great," she shared. "The next hours coming up are very important because obviously the heart and lungs are running on their own now for the first time in a couple of days."

Amanda also revealed to loyal fans and followers that Nick's right leg "is still an issue." Doctors, however, are doing all they can to get him well.