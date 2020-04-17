Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Make Rare Outing With Their Adorable Foster Pup

And a puppy makes three!

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were spotted taking their newly-fostered pup Jack for a walk together in Los Angeles. Donning surgical masks and cozy loungewear, the longtime couple walked the adorable Siberian Husky along the streets of West Hollywood, marking the first time that they've been seen out and about with the little guy since welcoming him into their home in March.

In the meantime, Camila has been sharing sweet snaps of her new pal on social media. Encouraging her followers to help animals in need during the pandemic, she wrote, "Fostering a puppy during this quarantine time has been the single best decision. For all my friends showing interest in doing this, DO IT. You won't regret it these sweet creatures need you so badly."

Days later, she revealed that she and Leo also fostered Jack's sister Jill. "And then it happened," she shared, along with a sweet snap of the canine siblings together. "I'm officially obsessed with fostering."