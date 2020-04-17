YouTube's "Talking Kitty Cat" Star Steve Cash Dead at 40

The YouTube community has lost a bright star.

Steve Cash, the longtime YouTuber famous for his "Talking Kitty Cat" series, has died at 40 years old. According to the Nampa Police Department in Idaho, police responded to a call on Thursday around 7:30 a.m and found Cash dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Per the police department, he was found inside his home and there is no indication of foul play.

The YouTube personality's wife, Celia DeCosta Cash, confirmed the news of his death in a Facebook post, writing, "This is so hard. I'm not even sure what to say, or for that matter, what to do. I just lost my best friend, my sidekick, my lover, my mentor, my absolute everything, this morning. I'm so sad to say, my husband, Steve Cash took his own life this morning 4/16/2020. It hurts me to share this. Please understand, give the family time to grieve, but know that Steve is no longer in pain."

Cash's sister Candida also commented on the news on Facebook, writing on her page, "Rest In Peace my baby brother Steve Cash."