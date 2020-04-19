The Most Surprising Celebrity Transformations of the Week

Armie Hammer, is that you?!
The Call Me By Your Name star was just one celebrity to show off a surprising transformation this week, posting an Instagram selfie that shocked his fans thanks to a wild new look that Joe Exotic would likely approve of. And he wasn't the only person in Hollywood who seems to have binge-watched Tiger King, with one of country music's biggest stars allowing their girlfriend to give them a makeover seemingly inspired by the Netflix hit docuseries.
Aside from Hammer, Hilary Duff also made a major hair change, dying her blonde locks a bold new color seemingly out of boredom (Relatable, right?), while a Bachelor Nation couple decided to dye their hair along with their Easter eggs, showing off new pastel hues.
Of course, it wasn't all hair-related shake-ups, with Shanna Moakler opening up about her recent health journey and sharing a side-by-side photo of her transformation.
Here are the six most surprising celebrity transformations of the week...
Instagram/Shanna Moakler
Shanna Moakler
The reality star opened up about her dramatic body transformation and health journey over the last two years, admitting she was "super unhappy" before in an emotional Instagram post.
"I hid my weight pretty well but I wasn't fine, I was super unhappy, miserable and I was working out like an animal with no results for a couple reasons," she wrote, going on to reveal she was in "a completely unhealthy relationship" and had gained 40 pounds.
But after finding the right team for both her nutrition and exercise goals, she slowly began to see changes, both internally and externally.
"There was no easy fix, there was no overnight plan," Moakler wrote, "but i had an awesome team and I now just work out daily, I still eat healthy but allow myself some good stuff and I've learned soooo much from the whole experience the last two years."
Instagram
Hilary Duff
Blonde hair is so yesterday, especially for the Lizzie McGuire star who showed off her new blue 'do on Instagram. Her caption? A simple "yea" with the hands-up emoji. Relatable.
Instagram
Armie Hammer
"Killing the game," the Call Me By Your Name star captioned a selfie debuting his very dramatic new look, which is reminiscent of Joe Exotic, no? Tiger King chic is taking over Hollywood, people, and none of your leading men's hair are safe!
Instagram
Lauren and Arie Luyendyk
The Bachelor couple decided to both make a change while celebrating Easter, choosing to dye their hair instead of eggs.
"Alessi was napping sooo we did a thing + dyed each others hair lol now @ariejr's really a silver fox," Lauren captioned a photo on Instagram, also posting a video to the couple's YouTube channel documenting the process.
Twitter
Blake Shelton
Maybe the country crooner and girlfriend Gwen Stefani had just finished binge-watching Tiger King before she gave him his latest haircut?
During their virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Stefani gave Shelton a new bold 'do that looked like something Joe Exotic may have requested from his barber, resulting in a mullet makeover for The Voice coach.
Jimmy Fallon even hosted the resemblance, telling Shelton, "Dude, you are so Tiger King right now. You have no idea."
Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jason Momoa
Prepare to meet the hot new P.E. teacher. That's right, the Aquaman star has unexpectedly made the career jump from action star to gym teacher as he adheres to social distancing protocols with his 12-year-old daughter, Lola, and 11-year-old son, Wolf.
During his interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Momoa explained he's been working hard to keep the kids busy and active while they are hanging out at home together.
"Thank God they have their teachers and much respect," he said. "They don't go to me for any...I'm like the P.E. coach...Wanna go rock climb, skateboard? But, that's about it."