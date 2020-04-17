How Disney Family Singalong Landed Beyoncé for "When You Wish Upon a Star"

ABC's special Disney Family Singalong had everything fans could want—and then some. From Zac Efron introducing (but not participating in) the High School Musical cast's performance of "We're All in This Together" to Ariana Grande's show-stopping performance of "I Won't Say I'm in Love" from Hercules, the special broadcast was full of treats for fans. And there was one special surprise nobody saw coming: Beyoncé.

That's right, Beyoncé popped up with a special self-filmed performance of "When You Wish Upon a Star" in the one-hour ABC special.

According to Robert Mills, ABC's head of alternative programming, it's all thanks to Disney honcho Bob Iger. In an interview with BuzzFeed, Mills said Iger reached out to Beyoncé personally. Beyoncé recently starred in Disney's The Lion King.