Mark Wahlberg Shares Daughter's Tiger King TikTok Video and It's the Best Parody Yet

Mark Wahlberg's daughter is a TikTok star in the making.

On Thursday, his youngest daughter Grace, 10, created a Tiger King­-inspired video and really channeled her inner Joe Exotic.

Donning a plaid shirt, a fake mustache and an oversized baseball cap, the youngin lip-synced along to a remixed version of Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage," which featured the infamous zoo owner's accusatory statements about Carole Baskin from the hit Netflix docu-series in place of the rapper's lyrics. She even recruited her mom Rhea Durham, who sported a matching flannel and cap. Following her daughter's lead, Grace and Rhea danced as the viral track played, creating the duo's best TikTok video to date.

Amused and only slightly concerned, Mark shared the clip to his Instagram with the caption, "Could somebody please tell me what this is? I went downstairs to get a snack." After posting their TikTok masterpiece, the actor's family and pals applauded their work in the comments section.