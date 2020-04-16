The Bachelorette Star Shawn Booth Mourns the Death of His Beloved Dog Tucker

Shawn Booth is mourning the loss of his pet and "best friend," Tucker.

For the past 11-years, the golden retriever stood by the former Bachelorette contestant's side as he went through many stages in life, including his rise to stardom, an engagement to Kaitlyn Bristowe and their eventual split.

But now, Shawn is continuing life without his "best friend," as Tucker unfortunately passed away this week. On Instagram, the 32-year-old shared, "With the heaviest heart I've ever had, I wanted to let you guys know that I lost my best friend today. Tucker passed peacefully in my arms and in the comfort of our backyard."

"I poured every ounce of my heart into him and he gave me his entire heart right back. I've never loved anything more and he was the best boy I could ever ask for. I was the luckiest person in the world to have him by my side for 11+ years," he continued. "I already miss him so much."