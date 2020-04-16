The Best Personalized Jewelry Finds for Mother's Day

by Carolin Lehmann | Thu., Apr. 16, 2020 5:06 PM

Personalized gifts always feel extra special—and that's something you'll want mom to feel this Mother's Day, since you'll most likely be spending it apart. Jewelry is a great gift to engrave with a name, saying, initial, zodiac sign or any other sentimental symbol. Below, shop 13 personalized jewelry pieces from Nordstrom, Gorjana and more that your mother or the mother of your children will be overjoyed to receive on May 10. 

Astrology Coin Necklace

How pretty are these 18 karat gold-plated brass necklaces that depict the zodiac constellations? They're simple enough to wear everyday and make for a beautiful gift.

$65 Gorjana
Engravable 14 Karat Gold-Vermeil Hera Pull-Tie Bracelet

You can have mom's favorite name, phrase or date engraved on this 14 karat gold vermeil bar pull-tie bracelet. It's another piece simple enough to match any outfit. 

$78 Baublebar
Delicate Monogram Necklace

Check out this unique take on a monogram necklace. Just pick mom's first or last initial. 

$38 Anthropologie
Kate Spade One in a Million Initial Pendant Necklace

Pick an initial to go on this simple, pretty 12 karat gold-plated necklace. The other side is engraved with "one in a million."

$58 Nordstrom
Mama Charm

This small "mama" charm would hang nicely from a simple gold chain. It features 24 karat gold-vermeil.

$44 Maison Miru
Little Words Project Survivor Beaded Stretch Bracelet

Has mom been through an illness or any other trauma? Then this "survivor" bracelet with pretty blue and white beads is called for. Send it with a bouquet of flowers or any other gift that you know she'll love.

$20
$12 Nordstrom
March Pisces Charm Necklace Set In Gold

No matter her zodiac sign, there's a birthstone necklace for her at Kendra Scott. They're available in gold or silver. 

$120 Kendra Scott
Ryan Porter Initial Chain Bracelet

Gift mom this delicate chain 14 karat gold-fill bracelet with an initial inspired by typewriter keys. She can wear it alone or stack it with her other bracelets. 

$44 Nordstrom
Jenny and Jude Custom Morse Code Gold Fill Bracelet

You can get any word spelled out in Morse code dots and dashes on this 14 karat gold-fill or sterling silver bracelet. Mom will love the secret meaning behind it.

$25 Amazon Handmade
Nancy Nelson Zodiac I.D Bracelets

These handmade, brass zodiac I.D. bracelets are super chic. Each comes with a personality zodiac card so she knows what her sign means.

$69 Uncommon Goods
Bar Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Necklace

You can have anything you like engraved on this bar necklace, whether that's a special date or name. The engraving is free.

$48 Fossil
Bespoke Signet Ring

This understated 18 karat gold-vermeil ring is stunning when you have an initial or a favorite number engraved on it. How special is that?

$55 Gorjana
Scalloped Disc Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Necklace

Pick from several different fonts to get letters or numbers engraved on the disk of this stunning necklace. We think mom will love this thoughtful gift. 

$48 Fossil

