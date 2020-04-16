The Best Personalized Jewelry Finds for Mother's Day

by Carolin Lehmann | Thu., Apr. 16, 2020 5:06 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Personalized gifts always feel extra special—and that's something you'll want mom to feel this Mother's Day, since you'll most likely be spending it apart. Jewelry is a great gift to engrave with a name, saying, initial, zodiac sign or any other sentimental symbol. Below, shop 13 personalized jewelry pieces from Nordstrom, Gorjana and more that your mother or the mother of your children will be overjoyed to receive on May 10.
How pretty are these 18 karat gold-plated brass necklaces that depict the zodiac constellations? They're simple enough to wear everyday and make for a beautiful gift.
You can have mom's favorite name, phrase or date engraved on this 14 karat gold vermeil bar pull-tie bracelet. It's another piece simple enough to match any outfit.
Check out this unique take on a monogram necklace. Just pick mom's first or last initial.
Pick an initial to go on this simple, pretty 12 karat gold-plated necklace. The other side is engraved with "one in a million."
This small "mama" charm would hang nicely from a simple gold chain. It features 24 karat gold-vermeil.
Has mom been through an illness or any other trauma? Then this "survivor" bracelet with pretty blue and white beads is called for. Send it with a bouquet of flowers or any other gift that you know she'll love.
No matter her zodiac sign, there's a birthstone necklace for her at Kendra Scott. They're available in gold or silver.
Gift mom this delicate chain 14 karat gold-fill bracelet with an initial inspired by typewriter keys. She can wear it alone or stack it with her other bracelets.
You can get any word spelled out in Morse code dots and dashes on this 14 karat gold-fill or sterling silver bracelet. Mom will love the secret meaning behind it.
These handmade, brass zodiac I.D. bracelets are super chic. Each comes with a personality zodiac card so she knows what her sign means.
You can have anything you like engraved on this bar necklace, whether that's a special date or name. The engraving is free.
This understated 18 karat gold-vermeil ring is stunning when you have an initial or a favorite number engraved on it. How special is that?
Pick from several different fonts to get letters or numbers engraved on the disk of this stunning necklace. We think mom will love this thoughtful gift.
Looking for more gift ideas? These are the best Mother's Day gifts for the glam mom.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?