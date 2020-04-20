20 Mother's Day Gifts Under $20

E! Illustration
by Emily Spain | Mon., Apr. 20, 2020
While Mother's Day traditions this year may look different, you can always count on a thoughtful gift to put a smile on your mom's face!
With increased time at home, moms could definitely use some more ways to practice self-care.
If a mom in your life loves hair care, consider treating them to Moroccan Oil's restorative hair mask or Reverie's rake styling balm. These products will allow them to ditch the messy topknot and make them feel like a brand-new woman.
Make sure to pair the products with a silk pillow case so their hair will avoid breakage and ensure that the blowout is maintained.
But there are so many more options besides beauty products. From stunning jewelry to delicious hot sauce, there's something for every mother figure in our guide below. And bonus: Everything is under $20.
Just like stone face rollers, ice rollers will help you get the most out of your skincare products while helping de-puff and soothe your skin.
You can never go wrong with jewelry! Your mom will love getting this iridescent set because it will go with nearly any outfit.
If you love Moroccan Oil's cult-favorite oil, this mask will be your new favorite way to give your mane some love. With argan oil, shea butter and keratin proteins, your hair will feel and look healthy.
Satin pillowcases are a must! Not only do they give your bed a more luxurious feel, but they also help smooth frizzy hair and prevent wrinkles.
These studs from Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Lindsay Arnold are perfect for earring layering. Not to mention, the rose gold shade makes the earrings perfect for everyday wear.
Send your mom something sweet! These adorable buttercream frosted cookies will put a smile on your mom's face when she receives them anywhere in the country.
Make your mom's mouth drop with this stunning necklace! No need to layer this piece because it deserves the spotlight.
This year, add something sweet to your Mother's Day card! Caramel popcorn makes the perfect treat for Netflix bingeing, too.
Add some spice to your home cooking with one of Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things. Infused with black truffle, the "black diamond", chili peppers and organic agave nectar, this meticulously crafted flavor profile will change your hot sauce experience forever.
Fanny packs are a mom's best friend! They can hold all her essentials like hand sanitizer, lipstick and snacks.
You can never go wrong with a lipstick set for mom! This set features three matte shades that will add the perfect pop of color to any outfit.
Bring the spa to mom this Mother's Day! This luxe set includes e.l.f.'s Hello Hydration! face cream, Daily Face Cleanser, Keep Your Balance toner, Illuminating Eye Cream and Hydrating Water Sheet Mask.
Give the gift of a good night's sleep! SummerSalt also sells matching silk PJ sets to match your mask, too!
This tea will aide your body's natural cleansing systems while providing you with a burst of energy. The delicious citrus taste will make you forget it's a detox tea.
Get your mom ready for the summer months with a colorful pair of flip flops. They come in a variety of shades so you are sure to find a pair in your mom's favorite color.
This whipped hair balm will help you achieve all your hair styling needs without a sticky residue.
For the sporty moms out there, give them a pair of these athletic socks. The Filium-activated fabric will help to repel liquid and resist odor, allowing mom to stay active without any worries.
Enriched with a deeply nourishing blend of honey, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract and Camelia Sinesis, this mask will purify, soothe and moisturize inflamed, irritated skin.
Make Mother's Day extra sweet this year with treats from Sugarfina. This specific set includes dark-chocolate, sea-salt caramels and rosé gummies. And we're warning you: These are so much more than your typical drugstore candy.
Designed to help moisturize and smooth dry hands and rough cuticles, this non-greasy cream is sure to provide relief as you continue washing your hands throughout the spring.
