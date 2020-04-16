Chris Cuomo's Wife Cristina Speaks Out After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Cristina Cuomo is ready to face her fight against COVID-19.

In her first public statement since husband Chris Cuomo revealed that she too tested positive for coronavirus, Cristina said she is most worried about the wellbeing of the couple's three children, Bella, Mario and Carolina.

"You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only choice. Covid-19 got me," she wrote on Instagram, explaining that her "first symptom" was a sinus-related infection.

"The only frustrating part is I can't be there for my kids right now in the way they need me as Chris is in isolation too still, no fever and feeling better," she shared. "Bella, Mario and Carolina have grown up overnight—Bella, our 17-year-old daughter, stepped up cleaning, doing laundry, cooking for her siblings and getting them situated with google classroom, and caregiving her mother and father. Mario, her assistant."

Cristina, 50, said she's feeling "so much gratitude" for her family and "can't wait to wrap my arms around them again."