Watch This Coronavirus Patient Meet Her Son 12 Days After Giving Birth

There's nothing quite like a mother's bond.

While the Coronavirus pandemic has brought its fair share of tragedy, hospitals across the country are also seeing stories of hope, survival and inspiration.

It certainly was the case at Northwell Health's Southside Hospital in Suffolk County, New York when doctors, nurses and staff members celebrated a major milestone for one COVID-19 patient this week.

When 36-year-old Yanira Soriano first entered the hospital earlier this month, she was diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia and was put on a ventilator before she had an emergency C-section 34 weeks into her pregnancy.

Fast-forward to this week when Yanira was healthy enough to experience a special moment. Oh yes, she was able to meet her son for the very first time nearly 12 days after giving birth.

In video obtained by E! News, cameras rolled as the new mom was greeted with applause from dozens upon dozens of hospital staff while being wheeled out of the hospital.