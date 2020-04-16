How to Watch the Star-Studded One World: Together At Home Concert on TV and Online

If you need a pick-me-up, then you are in luck because the One World: Together at Home concert is just around the corner!

In case you hadn't heard, Saturday (Apr. 18) dozens of your favorite celebrities are coming together for a one-night special to lift your spirits, highlight frontline healthcare workers and help continue the fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The World Health Organization and Global Citizen-backed entertainment special features acts curated by none other than Lady Gaga and is guaranteed to be a blast with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert hosting.

Check out all the details on how to watch below so that you can tune in to all the action!

When is the "One World: Together at Home" Event?

On Saturday, Apr. 18, the event will kick off with a six-hour livestream before the hosted two hour broadcast with artists like Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift performing.

Start Times: Livestream from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST; linear broadcast from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on broadcast networks; reairing of two-hour event from 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on additional networks.