Why Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Aren't Getting Engaged Just Yet

Pump the breaks Lovatics! Wedding bells aren't ringing for Demi Lovato anytime soon.

Less than a month after E! News confirmed that the music superstar is dating Young and the Restless alum Max Ehrich, reports surfaced claiming an engagement could be happening sooner rather than later.

While the famous pair appears happier than ever, a proposal likely isn't happening anytime soon.

"The engagement rumors are not true," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "It's still early in the relationship and Demi and Max are enjoying just getting to know each other."

In a short period of time, however, those close to the couple can't help but recognize that it's a really good match.

"Max is very much in love with Demi and is infatuated with her," a separate source shared with E! News. "Max has basically already moved into Demi's house and everything has been going really well. They are always joking and laughing all day long, keeping each other entertained."