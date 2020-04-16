John Krasinski Is Hosting a Virtual Prom For High School Students

No prom? No problem!

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping majority of the country in their homes and away from work and school, John Krasinski is coming to the class of 2020's rescue! Krasinski has just announced that he will be hosting a virtual prom on his Some Good News YouTube channel for high school kids who are stuck inside and missing out of their prom this year.

The Office alum shared a TikTok on all of his social media channels to share the news. "That's right class of 2020," Krasinski posted to Instagram. "I'm DJing your prom with some friends this Friday 8EST/5PST! Click link in bio for invitation! See you then!"

He also gifted his followers with a throwback photo of himself at his prom. "First of all... you're welcome." he captioned the photo. "Second of all I can't take it anymore how much you are all missing your prom. So let's do something about it!" Plus, he noted that a few of his friends will making special appearances to help him DJ on Friday night.