A Guide to Pampering Yourself at Home Like a Goop Goddess

You've probably been hearing the term "self-care" come up even more than usual lately.

But that's because the concept is more important than ever right now, now that our worlds are primarily contained within the confines of our homes and broadened only by the strength of our WiFi.

All that is temporary, but the need to tend to our well-being, inside and out, is not. Luckily, paying attention to one more often than not helps with the other, making even the simplest of steps a mighty multitasker.

And whether you already have an at-home routine or are in dire need of some tips for de-stressing, you've come to the right place.