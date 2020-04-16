Leah Messer's Book Bombshells: Contemplating Suicide, Suffering Abuse and Starring on Teen Mom

Over the years, fans have watched Leah Messer go through a series of ups and downs on 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom 2. Now, the reality star is opening up about her life experiences in a brand-new memoir titled Hope, Grace & Faith.

From writing about her childhood and experiences with abuse to penning about her relationships and launch into fame, the 27-year-old celebrity covers her entire journey.

"Many emotions came up for me through the entire writing process," Leah wrote in part of an Instagram post in mid-February. "The voice, vulnerability, and passion I put behind creating this memoir is what made all of the sweat, tears, and fear worth it."

Leah dedicates the book to her three daughters—Adalynn (Addie), Aleeah and Aliannah (Ali)—as well as to her "MTV family" and anyone who has endured child abuse.

Hope, Grace & Faith is set to be released on May 5.