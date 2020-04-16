How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Secretly Delivered Meals to Los Angeles Residents

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already paying it forward in their new neighborhood.

Just weeks after moving to Los Angeles with baby Archie Harrison, the famous couple helped distribute meals for Project Angel Food, a non-profit charity that prepares and delivers healthy meals to feed people impacted by illness.

"Meghan and Harry were looking to be of service on Easter and Meghan was talking to her mother who told her Project Angel Food needs help. She said, ‘Yes, I would love to do it,'" Project Angel Food's executive director Richard Ayoub told E! News. "They contacted us and came in and we gave them a tour of the kitchen. They were very engaged with everyone they met and asked questions. They were completely down to earth and interested in helping our more vulnerable clients, people who have compromised immune systems who are the most prone to getting the Coronavirus."

E! News can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also met with the organization's chefs and staff members during their visit.