Feel Good Friday: 6 Uplifting Stories to Head Into the Weekend With

Love will always find a way.

That seems to be the theme of this week's offering of Feel Good Friday stories, whether it's the love between a husband and wife, a grandmother and grandson, a teacher and their students or even a 93-year-old woman and beer.

In one inspiring a story, a young couple decided pull off their "Plan J" when social distancing protocol put their wedding plans on hold, while another man took his love for his wife three stories high in a unique way.

Plus, a Saturday Night Live star paid tribute to his beloved grandmother in an extraordinary kind way, helping out her fellow tenants in a time of uncertainty and need, and one FedEx driver went the extra mile to help out an at-risk family when delivering their packages.

These are the kind of stories of love we could all use a little more of right now, no?