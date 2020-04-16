Lake Bell Promises to "Fight" for 5-Year-Old Daughter Suffering From Epilepsy

Lake Bell is ready to fight for her daughter.

On Wednesday night, the Bless This Mess star revealed on Instagram that her five-year-old daughter Nova has epilepsy.

"It's taken me a few months to gather the courage to post about it because I do not want to endorse its existence," she explained. "I also didn't know why I should share it. Why tell a bunch of strangers?"

But what made her ultimately share with her 170,000 followers? Lake is reminding people that they are never alone.

"In a time where we are so isolated I crave community. We all do. We want to be reminded we are not alone in any reality. And above all, I am grateful... Grateful to have a partner in @scottcampbell who, with his research and smarts, is giving these seizures a worthy adversary," she explained. "Scott and I, along with the care of the incomparable @childrensla, will conquer them."