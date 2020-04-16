Watch Anna Kendrick Befriend a Sex Doll in Dummy Sneak Peek

Anna Kendrick's new best friend is a sex doll? Sure! That's the premise of Dummy, a new Quibi series starring and executive produced by Kendrick.

Dummy follows an aspiring writer (Kendrick) who befriends her boyfriend's sex doll. Then the two take on the world together. Seriously. The comedy was created by Cody Heller and is inspired by Heller's life with Dan Harmon. Heller wrote the series and serves as executive producer with Kendrick and director Tricia Brock. Along with Kendrick, Dummy stars Gotham and Terriers star Donal Logue and Search Party's Meredith Hagner.

"I have news for you, babe: We're all sex dolls until we topple the patriarchy," the doll says.