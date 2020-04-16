Lisa Rinna Recruits Husband Harry Hamlin to Help Color Her Hair Amid Social Distancing

Need some hairstyling help? Just call Harry Hamlin.

Lisa Rinna recruited her husband to help color her tresses and detailed the experience in an Instagram Stories video on Wednesday.

"My first hair color in quarantine. Harry did the back," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said in the clip. "I'm surprised, actually, that I went five weeks without having to do my roots except for the very front. So, that's kind of exciting."

This isn't the only way the Mad Men celeb has been helping his family amid the global coronavirus pandemic. During a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Rinna explained how her hubby has been whipping up meals for her and their kids Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin.

"He's making dinner every night. He's cooking for us, which is a godsend because if he didn't, I would starve. I'd literally starve. So that's a good thing," the Bravolebrity told the newspaper. "The kids are baking a lot. We've had so much baking going on: cinnamon rolls, brownies, lemon cake."