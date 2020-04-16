Are Any of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Stars Talking to Denise Richards Now?

In The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 10 premiere, Bravo confirmed the rumors that Denise Richards stopped filming with the rest of the cast in December 2019. The show broke the fourth wall and featured Denise, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna all talking to producers and getting glammed in their confessionals.

"We sign up to show our real lives. You can't hide anything," Lisa Rinna said in the final scene of the premiere. "Denise has a secret, and no matter how hard you try, the truth always comes out."

The secret? Depends on who you believe, but rumors indicate it has to do with Brandi Glanville. The preview ended with Denise sitting down for her confessional and giving producers the most devilish grin possible when asked, "So, Denise, you ready to talk about all this?"