EXCLUSIVE!

Drama Comes for Trevor and Jamie in The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Promo

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Apr. 16, 2020 7:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Raise your hand if you're shocked that Trevor's the one bringing the drama on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

No one? Thought so. 

E! News has an exclusive promo for Monday's new episode of the Bachelor spinoff, and poor Jamie's dreams are being dashed. But of course, people in this franchise should just learn to stop saying things like "I can't see anything going wrong." 

In Monday's episode, a new girl named Natascha arrives in the house, and she's friends with Trevor's ex. She's got some questions for Trev, namely "the lying and the cheating—did it happen?" Jamie ends up in tears, but somehow it feels like this might be good news for Ryan, the guy Jamie went on a date with in episode one who then did not get her rose, but did get a rose from Rudi after her brief fling with Matt ended badly. 

Photos

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Cast Revealed

Elsewhere in the episode, Sheridan and a conflicted Julia get to sing a duet at the iHeartRadio studios, and Chris and Bri enjoy a dream date at Guitar Center, while some new ladies compete for Brandon's attention. 

This time, the guys get to hand out the roses, so there are going to be some ladies heading home empty-handed at the end of the night. 

The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ The Bachelor , Bachelor Nation , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Exclusives
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.