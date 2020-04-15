Michael Buble's Rep Calls Online Concern for Luisana Lopilato a ''Failed Effort of Cyber Bullying''

Recent videos of Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato sparked concern among fans after the star appeared to treat his partner in a rough manner. However, his rep says these interactions are hardly cause for worry.

In a statement to E! News, the singer's representative assured, "Anyone who watches them on Facebook live every day can see that this is a beautiful partnership filled with love." The rep added that the allegations are "a failed effort of cyber bullying" against the couple.

This is now the third time that Michael and Luisana have had to address the controversy, which began over the weekend when they went on Instagram Live to record a video of themselves reading a children's book. In said Live session, Bublé elbows Luisana, in what some people say was a forceful manner. He also grabbed her arm to pull her in for a hug, but fans also believe the gesture was too harsh.

Not long after, social media users brought up past clips in which the "Haven't Met You Yet" singer allegedly berates his wife.