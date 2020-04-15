The Saved By the Bell Reboot Just Got a Slightly Trippy Teaser

Class is back in session at Bayside High. Peacock revealed the first look at the upcoming Saved By the Bell reboot—revival?—from 30 Rock and Great News veteran Tracey Wigfield.

The new series finds original stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley back as AC Slater and Jessie Spano, but this time they're on staff at Bayside High and dealing with some students in for a culture shock after Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who has officially signed on to appear) starts shipping students from low-income areas to the affluent high school.

The teaser features Zack Morris' kid (Mitchell Hoog), who apparently gets in a fight with Jessie Spano's kid (Belmont Camelli) over a girl they both like. Slater is now the gym teacher, and sometimes he eats soup in his car.