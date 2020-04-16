Celebs and Influencers Are Obsessed With the Tie-Dye Trend

The official celeb-approved quarantine uniform? A tie dye sweatsuit. It seems almost every celebrity and influencer is rocking one on Instagram these days. And as a result, you'll be hard-pressed to find a set that hasn't sold out yet. So we've done some digging for you to find 10 tie-dye loungewear pieces that are still available right now. Shop them below from Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters and more

Out From Under Jenny Tie-Dye Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt and Fleece Jogger Pant

Matching tie dye sets are where it's at, and lucky for you, this one is still available. It's made of an ultra-soft brushed fleece, and the hoodie has dropped dolman sleeves and elastic cuffs.

$59 (hoodie) UO $49 (jogger) UO
Santa Cruz Opus Dot Tie-Dyed Hoodie

Bring some cheer (and warmth) to your outfit with this pastel tie-dye skate sweatshirt. It pairs great with white bottoms.

$65 Pac Sun
Warm Tie-Dye Love Hoodie Sweatshirt

Pop on this cotton hoodie for a chilly nighttime walk or day of cozying up on the couch. It has a pretty purple tie-dye look.

$195 Madewell
Ava & Viv Plus Size Short Sleeve Tie-Dye T-Shirt

This 100% cotton, peach tie-dye T available in plus sizes is perfect for everyday wear. Plus, it's super affordable. You can't go wrong!

$12 Target
Full Tilt Tie Dye Women's Hoodie

Speaking of affordable, this hoodie is a great way to dip your toes into the tie-dye trend. Its colors are cheerful and bright and it has a cropped raw hem.

$25
$15 Tillys
Cotton Citizen Brooklyn Oversize Tie Dye Hoodie

If you're looking for a hoodie that's super comfy and oversize, go for this French terry one. It's tie-dyed by hand in Los Angeles.

$245 Nordstrom
Twilight Tie-Dye T

You can't go wrong with this super-soft, tie-dye T that's available in three colors. It has a relaxed fit that's perfect for everyday wear.

$84 Splendid
Bobi Tie Dye Terry Shorts

If it's heating up where you live, don't pass up these cotton shorts with a drawstring waist. They're super comfy!

$57 Revolve
Just Quella Oversize Tie Dye T-Shirt

This affordable cotton tie dye T comes in several colors and has an oversize fit. Wear it while lounging around, to sleep or to work out.

$18 Amazon

Looking for more loungewear? Check out these sets as well as this cozy loungewear you'll want while working from home.

