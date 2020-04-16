Celebs and Influencers Are Obsessed With the Tie-Dye Trend

E! Illustration / Stoianov / BACKGRID / INSTARimages.com
by Carolin Lehmann | Thu., Apr. 16, 2020
The official celeb-approved quarantine uniform? A tie dye sweatsuit. It seems almost every celebrity and influencer is rocking one on Instagram these days. And as a result, you'll be hard-pressed to find a set that hasn't sold out yet. So we've done some digging for you to find 10 tie-dye loungewear pieces that are still available right now. Shop them below from Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters and more.
Matching tie dye sets are where it's at, and lucky for you, this one is still available. It's made of an ultra-soft brushed fleece, and the hoodie has dropped dolman sleeves and elastic cuffs.
Bring some cheer (and warmth) to your outfit with this pastel tie-dye skate sweatshirt. It pairs great with white bottoms.
Pop on this cotton hoodie for a chilly nighttime walk or day of cozying up on the couch. It has a pretty purple tie-dye look.
This 100% cotton, peach tie-dye T available in plus sizes is perfect for everyday wear. Plus, it's super affordable. You can't go wrong!
Speaking of affordable, this hoodie is a great way to dip your toes into the tie-dye trend. Its colors are cheerful and bright and it has a cropped raw hem.
If you're looking for a hoodie that's super comfy and oversize, go for this French terry one. It's tie-dyed by hand in Los Angeles.
You can't go wrong with this super-soft, tie-dye T that's available in three colors. It has a relaxed fit that's perfect for everyday wear.
If it's heating up where you live, don't pass up these cotton shorts with a drawstring waist. They're super comfy!
This affordable cotton tie dye T comes in several colors and has an oversize fit. Wear it while lounging around, to sleep or to work out.
Looking for more loungewear? Check out these sets as well as this cozy loungewear you'll want while working from home.
