Chris Cuomo Says He's Heartbroken to Announce His Wife Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Chris Cuomo announced his wife Cristina Greeven Cuomo has tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking with his brother and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during his show Cuomo Prime Time, the journalist revealed that his wife has also contracted coronavirus. "Families all across the state and the country are experiencing... its very fair for a family to be one and done," Chris shared with his brother on the show. "Cristina now has COVID, she is now positive and it just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn't happen and now it has."

He continued, "Obviously I've been a little bit of a mess about it today so I've been talking to Andrew about it a lot. The person who's not upset is Cristina. Cristina takes everything in stride and so far we're hoping, and a lot of this anecdotal because we don't know that much, she lost her sense of smell and taste. This is not science, but anecdotally the case that I hear about that are more mild tend to have that. I didn't have that."

The CNN anchor revealed he had coronavirus back in March and has since updated the public on his symptoms and his road to recovery.

On Twitter, he also wrote: "Families all over know the reality our family faces: few are one case and done. Sure enough, Cristina has covid now. Kids are still healthy but this shook us at our literal core. All are stepping up. Can't wait to shake this fever so I can help her as she helped me. Sucks."