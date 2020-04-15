Tiger King's Dillon Passage Says Prison Quarantine Is ''Taking a Toll'' on Joe Exotic

Tiger King star Joe Exotic still remains under quarantine three weeks after multiple inmates at his Texas prison tested positive for COVID-19, his husband told E! News in an exclusive interview.

Dillon Passage, who appeared in the wildly popular Netflix docu-series and remains married to Joe as he carries out a 22-year sentence, said he is still in isolation at a prison medical center. "Our phone calls are really limited," Dillon explained, adding that he's only spoken to Joe twice since his transfer to the facility.

Joe is "holding up," Dillon added. "He is kind of sad because he can't talk to people like he could before so that is taking a toll on him. I have no idea when he will be released from quarantine."

Despite being separated for the long foreseeable future, the 24-year-old told us he has no intentions of moving on from the formal exotic animal keeper.