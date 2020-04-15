How Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott Are Staying as Close as Ever While Social-Distancing

Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott are used to spending a lot of time together.

Like, a-lot-a-lot.

In addition to their approximately 800 shows—one of which, Property Brothers: Forever Home, is returning for its third season tonight on HGTV, while Celebrity IOU premiered Monday—the twin brothers lived together for years, flipping houses and cohabiting in accommodations that correspondingly grew bigger along with their success. Drew's longtime girlfriend, Linda Phan, eventually moved right in, too.

Now, Linda and Drew are married and Jonathan is happily dating Zooey Deschanel, so the Canadian brothers are no longer housemates (though their respective guest rooms are always open).

But they're still used to seeing each other all the time, so now that in-person togetherness has become a non-starter due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, these two peas from the same pod have had to get used to abiding by the rules of social distancing.

"I'm just not sure how the umbilical cord stretches that far," Drew quipped Monday during a Zoom appearance on The Talk "alongside" Jonathan, who was in the screen right next to him.