We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Everyone's buzzing about self-care, and you can practice it in a variety of ways, from meditating to pampering yourself at home. If you're feeling stressed (who isn't?) there are some great products out there promising to soothe your senses. Taking time out of the day to apply a body creme or squeeze a stress ball can only improve your mood, after all.

So below, 11 stress relief products that aren't a gimmick.