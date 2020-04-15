Watch Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Spill Relationship Secrets in "Couples Challenge"

These love bugs sure know a lot about each other.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas put their relationship knowledge to the test by taking the "Couples Challenge" on TikTok.

Sitting next to each other on their couch, the parents-to-be reminisced about milestones in their relationship as they took part in the viral challenge, proving that they know each other extremely well.

Kicking things off with who fell in love first, the Jonas Brothers rocker and Game of Thrones alum both pointed to themselves and appeared smitten as they remembered the early days of their romance. Then, the fan-favorite couple unanimously agreed that Sophie is the one that gets the most hangry. As for who is the most spoiled and grumpiest, she also took home the prize.

One answer that didn't surprise Jophie fans was that Sophie is the homebody of the relationship. Earlier this month, she shared that practicing social distancing has been a breeze for her.