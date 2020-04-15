90 Day Fiancé's Loren and Alexei Welcome Baby Boy

It's a boy!

90 Day Fiancé's Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik have welcomed their first child together, a son. The couple announced their baby boy's arrival on social media Wednesday.

"And then there were 3!! Making his big debut... BabyBrov!' Loren wrote to her social media followers. "- When: 4/14/2020 - Time: 4:26pm - Weight: 5lbs, 10oz - Height: 19 inches."

"Mommy, daddy and baby are all doing great!" Loren continued. "We will be sharing his name sometime next week... so be on the lookout! During these crazy times, this is the smile we needed! Welcome BabyBrov!"

The couple first announced their pregnancy back in October.

"It's a surreal moment in our lives. For me, I see a lot of people I know (personally) announcing their own exciting news, and now it's my turn! I'm excited, terrified, over the moon, nervous and so much more!" Loren told E! News at the time.