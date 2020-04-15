Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Hilariously Trolled by Her Daughter Over "Vagina Eggs and Candles"

Kids say the darnedest things—or in Gwyneth Paltrow's case, write the darnedest things. 

While the star is an Oscar-winning actress and Goop mogul, she's not immune to being made fun of by her teenage daughter, Apple Martin. Fans and critics alike are well aware of Goop's headline-making products, infamously including vaginal eggs and, more recently, a new "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle.

Paltrow has faced a mix of reactions, feedback and criticism over Goop's eyebrow-raising, boundary-pushing work over the years and items like those, but leave it to her daughter to hilariously sum it all up in perfect parody. 

On Instagram, the famous mom of two shared what her daughter had written in her notebook while they're home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The page comically read, "Make more vagina eggs & candles."

"Apples interpretation of my to-do list #quaranteen," Paltrow quipped in the caption. 

Naturally, fans and friends had a ball with the note in the comments section. 

"She's [sic] knows what's important," Amanda de Cadenet wrote. 

"Get to it Mama," Monique Lhuillier commented. 

"Hahahahaha she's a genius," Mindy Kaling declared. 

"She's a flipping genius...and she needs to be in charge," another comment insisted. 

However, Paltrow had the final punchline. As she wrote back, "Oh she is."

