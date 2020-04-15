Alicia Keys Getting Her Nails Done By Husband Swizz Beatz Is Priceless

Alicia Keys has her own at-home manicurist.

On Tuesday, the Grammy winner recruited her husband Swizz Beatz to help remove her gel manicure while social distancing together. Thankfully, the hilarious moment was captured on video and shared to Instagram.

"Quarantine Day 33," Swizz wrote. "I think everyone will come out of this more handy and crafty 100%"

In the video, the "On To The Next One" rapper can be seen struggling to remove the nail polish from Alicia's nails, which were individually wrapped in silver foil as she waited for the gel to soak. Wanting to understand how to buff the nails just right, Swizz cautiously filed the "Girl on Fire" singer's thumb. Gently filing away, he realized that there was another way to successfully remove the polish.

"You can use an X-Acto Knife," he suggested, to which Alicia replied, "No." Still convinced his method was faster, he added, "Yeah, an X-Acto Knife would cut this s--t right off."