Ali Wentworth Thought She Was Married to Jon Hamm Amid Coronavirus "Delirium"

George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth detailed their experiences with the coronavirus during Tuesday's at-home edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

While the Good Morning America anchor said he's "feeling fine," he said his spouse "had a pretty tough case."

"She was in bed for a couple of weeks," the 59-year-old TV host told Jimmy Kimmel via video chat. "But, I've never had a fever, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath, no chills. The only thing I can think of is one day, now almost three weeks ago, I had a little bit of lower back pain and went to bed early and that was it. I mean, a couple days after that, no sense of smell for about a day, but that was, like, several weeks ago. Since then, just nothing beyond that."

Stephanopoulos, who announced his test results earlier this week, said he decided to get tested because he wanted to make sure he was "absolutely negative" before returning to work.

"I was actually pretty surprised that it turned out positive," he said.