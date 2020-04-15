Watch Amy Schumer and Andy Cohen’s Sons Have an Adorable Virtual Playdate

Amy Schumer and Andy Cohen's sons make the cutest pals.

The stars caught up with one another during Tuesday's at-home episode of Watch What Happens Live and seized the opportunity for their adorable toddlers Gene David, 10 months, and Benjamin Allen, 14 months, to have a virtual playdate since they've been social distancing.

"Amy, I count your son Gene as one of Ben's only friends his own age," Andy told Amy. "And, sadly, our playdates have been halted since the quarantine."

Before reuniting their sons, Amy and Andy played a round of "One, Two, Baby" and the duo were tasked with answering baby-related questions at the same time. Kicking things off, the Bravo star asked which one of their little ones "exhibits more side-eye during playdates." For Amy, the answer was Ben, but Andy said that it was Gene.

Next on the agenda was taking a stance on the song "Baby Shark." At the count of three, both the Inside Amy Schumer star and Andy agreed that they weren't fans of the popular children's track.