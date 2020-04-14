All the Movies You Can Watch on YouTube for Free

If you've found yourself re-watching reruns of your favorite shows or if you're just aimlessly scrolling through different streaming platforms looking for something (anything!) to add to your queue to no avail—then let YouTube come to your rescue.

The online video-sharing and streaming platform is offering users dozens of movies that you can stream for free (with ads) as people all over the world continue to stay home and practice social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

On top of that, Variety reports that Lionsgate has announced it will stream The Hunger Games, La La Land, John Wick and Dirty Dancing for free on YouTube on the next four Friday nights.

So grab your popcorn because Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies will star with a showing of The Hunger Games this Friday. The best part? You won't even have to sneak snacks in—anything goes when you're in the comfort of your own home!

To hold you over until then, we've picked our favorite movies you can stream right now on YouTube.