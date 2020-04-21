Coupled Up: What Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Have Learned About Their Marriage During the "Chaos"

Warning: If you enter Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's Nashville property these days, it's not exactly going to be empty.

With two growing kids running around the house, the couple is trying their best to keep their little ones occupied and entertained.

From a ball pit in the living room to a full on tent in the master bedroom, there's something for the kids everywhere you look.

"Honestly, we've just embraced the chaos," Jana explained to E! News exclusively when celebrating the release of her new song "Untouchable." "There are toys everywhere and usually we're pretty good about cleaning up at the end of the night, but we've been more lax about letting these go."

It's a mindset millions of Americans can relate to as schools remain closed and stay-at-home orders spread around the country. But before you think every moment of every day is about their two kids Jace and Jolie, the co-hosts of iHeartRadio's Whine Down podcast are still making their marriage a priority.