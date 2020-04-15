Getting Super for Summer: We Tried Kumail Nanjiani's Workout to See If We Could Get Ripped Too (Part 3)

What was the hardest aspect of this week for you? Specific exercise, finding motivation, etc.

Alli: Week 3: The hardest part this week for me I think was the fact that I wanted to push myself even harder by trying to find heavier weights, however due to limited availability of certain items I was looking for online, I was unable to obtain heavier weights in time. The plan for next week is to problem solve and tweak some workouts to maximize the weights that I have, but leveling up the reps for the Full Body Circuit this week definitely helped me feel like I was pushing harder (upping the Full Body Circuit reps this week is part of the program). The other hurdle this week began with already feeling physically and mentally fatigued. So finding motivation was tougher than usual but I powered through it. I think it was just a combination of being in the middle of the Transformation part of the program, hence the physical fatigue. But also being in the middle of an escalating pandemic resulted in some emotional fatigue, which is something I am sure you can all relate to on some level. Working out really helped me work through that.

Week 4: This week we added the second part of the Mobility and Care workout into the Wednesday routine, in addition to the first part that we've been doing since the start, and wow. That was really tough to get through not just because the exercises were definitely more challenging but also because it was my first time trying it. The hardest part was the Turkish Get-Ups, just getting that movement correct was hard but then adding the weight to it compounded the challenge. I also added a 4th round to each exercise in the Lower Body Circuit, which is part of the program, so overall every day this past week with the added reps, rounds and new exercises was a challenge in itself. But completing the week on a high note by pushing through an intense Friday workout after an elevated week felt amazing.