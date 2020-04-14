Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back After Being Told to Cut Reign Disick's Hair

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 14, 2020 12:13 PM
Don't try to steal Kourtney Kardashian's Easter joy.
On Monday night, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared fond memories from her weekend holiday celebration.
From giant Easter baskets to delicious tea time, the photos paint a special weekend for Kourtney and her crew. "A Quarantined Easter story. (presents/baskets courtesy of @krisjenner)" she shared on Instagram.
But as her kids enjoyed every minute of the holiday, some Internet trolls had to share their not-so-nice opinions on the post.
"Bruh cut your son hair…smh," one follower wrote in the comments section. Kourtney replied, "Most gorgeous hair on Earth. Anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG." Zing! But she wasn't done yet. When one user suggested that Kourtney had a "new dog every month," the Poosh founder quickly set the record straight. "We've had Honey for years Honey Honey."
Despite social distancing and stay-at-home orders, many Kardashian-Jenner family members were able to celebrate in various ways.
Kylie Jenner was able to soak up the sun with Stormi Webster and Travis Scott while Khloe Kardashian celebrated her daughter's birthday with Tristan Thompson.
"It was very different from their traditional big family Easter celebrations, but everyone Zoomed and stayed connected," a source shared with E! News.
When it comes to clap backs, however, the Kardashians know just how to put some critics in their place. See some of their best responses in the gallery below.
RAAK/BACKGRID
In Feb. 2019, Khloe stepped out for her first public appearance amid Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal involving Jordyn Woods. After attending her scheduled event, Khloe received critical comments on social media that did not sit well with Kim.
Along with a video of Khloe out at the event, one Twitter user wrote, "If someone cheats on you publicly. Y'all going outside the next day?"
After seeing the tweet, Kim replied, "Would you prefer she lose the [money emoji] too? A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!!"
While on vacation in Italy with her kids in 2018, Kourtney posted a photo of herself on a yacht with the caption, "just finished my daily basket of focaccia...hbu?" In response to the photo, one Instagram user commented, "Where are your kids?" After seeing the comment, Kourtney replied, "My son was taking the photo, and the other two were sitting a table across from me. Thank you so much for your concern."
Bennett Raglin/WireImage, David Livingston/Getty Images
Back in 2016, Kim took to social media to fire back at actress Chloë Grace Moretz for dissing her nude selfie. "let's all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is," Kim tweeted. "your nylon cover is cute boo."
Kim also clapped back at Bette Midler and Piers Morgan for their critical comments about her photo.
Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com
After the infamous egg photo beat Kylie's Instagram record in Jan. 2019, the E! star took to social media to clap back at the account. In her post, Kylie shared a meme that read, "Kylie when she sees the world record egg account." Along with the meme was a video of Kylie cracking an egg. The beauty mogul captioned the post, "Take that little egg."
In a 2018 interview with E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi, Khloe explained that she received criticism for going to a charity event without her daughter, True Thompson. "I was at a charity event last weekend and I'm literally trying to raise money for cancer research and I'm getting annihilated for being somewhere on a Sunday," Khloe said. "I'm like, 'She's with her dad, you a--hole. Like, what do you want me to do?'"
Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
After seeing Alex Rodriguez's claim that she was "talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is" at the 2019 Met Gala, Kylie set the record straight. "Umm no i didn't," she tweeted. "We only spoke about Game of Thrones."
Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for H&M / amfAR
In 2018, Kendall posted a photo of herself sitting at a rooftop table in lingerie. After seeing the photo, many social media users noted that the Kacey Musgraves billboard in the background appeared to be blurred.
Amid rumors of shade, Kendall clapped back, "yoooo, I was working all day and didn't edit this photo! Kacey is literally my f--kin fav! Space cowboy, I Miss You, Keep it to yourself, FOLLOW YOUR ARROW!! bangers!! ask anyone of my homies i die for her!"
